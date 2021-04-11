Make 1 of 2 | Sächsische.de

In a residential building in Hoyerswerda Old Town, housing company Hoyerswerda mbH creates a true ‘dream room’. The floor plan has changed for a 5-room apartment in the house of Am Elsterstrand 4, which has been combined from two apartments and will therefore contain approximately 120.5 square meters of living space in the future.

The spacious living and dining area and daylight bathroom with shower and bathtub are a true comfort of living. A total of ten windows and the location of the apartment on the fourth floor of the house guarantees plenty of daylight in the rooms. The walls of the apartment are covered with paper.

Planned floor plan for the apartment © PR WG Hoyerswerda



Better: In the current state of business, the housing company can still respond to individual requests and suggestions for changes to the building plan. So you can still actively help design this dream apartment!

For information and to view inquiries, please call 03571475200 or email [email protected]

www.wh-hy.de