Coronavirus news Naples: Police attacked riots in Naples due to lockdown COVID-19 | The world | News

The Campania region, which includes Naples, announced that it will enter lockdown on Friday as the number of COVID-19 cases rises.

The demonstrators threw lighting bombs and other rockets at policemen, who responded with tear gas.

There were unconfirmed reports that protesters stormed local government offices.

Jacob Wondries posted a video of the unrest on Twitter with the following caption: “Large regional anti-government protests against the COVID-19 virus are now occurring in Naples, Italy.

