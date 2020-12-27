Coronavirus I Coronavirus invades Switzerland, the main country of the World Health Organization

The The second wave of the Coronavirus It still can’t be stopped at all Europe Data on infections and deaths continues to rise day by day. By order, France, Russia and Spain The three countries in the European continent are the most affected by the epidemic, followed by UK, Italy and Germany.

But these areas appear to be affected the most since the data accumulated since the start of the health crisis was taken into account. Now, at the present time, there are countries like Switzerland, Although they do not collect such high data on infection and mortality, they do record A. Cumulative incidence of high infection To those countries mentioned.

A second wave is 30% sharper

“Part of the medical staff was already exhausted after the first wave and this second is getting stronger by at least 30%. Not only the doctors, but all the health workers are living in very difficult situations.” The doctor says Aglaé TardinChief Medical Officer of the Canton of Geneva Confidentiality.

We had to send a portion of the patients wanted Intensive care beds for the eastern regions. The same thing happened in other cantons, Valais and Neuchâtel.addition.

“We are now in a situation where the number of new cases is decreasing, but we cannot ease the procedures. If we do that, we will risk any longer not having the capacity to care for those 50 or 60 years old who need intensive care.”, Aglaé Tardin warns.

“There has also been an increase in the number of health workers who either cannot work because they are sick, or have been in contact with a positive person who cannot, in principle, go to work. Although we are making some exceptions to ensure the continuation of health services,” Reflects.

One of the highest cumulative accidents in Europe

Last month, Switzerland recorded nearly 200,000 new cases of coronavirus and 1,840 deaths. Total confirmed cases Since the start of the epidemic, there have been 318,290 deaths and 4,571 deaths, So it is clear that The second wave takes over the central European country.

This data makes Switzerland have it Cumulative incidence rate of 849 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, According to figures from The country’s Federal Office of Public Health (UFSP). These numbers make it an alpine country One of the highest accidents in all of Europe, Even above France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and ItalyMost affected countries in Europe.

You criticize the government for managing the pandemic

Poor management of the epidemic before Federal government It has been severely criticized. Switzerland has a model that places great emphasis on democracy from below. For this reason, there were difficulties with imposing restrictions on individual freedom. A symbolic example is what happened in the small world Canton of Schwyz, Which was recently affected by an explosion of cases of coronavirus after a jodel party (in which about 600 people participated), explains Confidentiality Biologist and science journalist Barbara Javalotti, resident of Zurich.

The truth is, the cantons have more control over the situation on Earth, but also They have less courage to take uncommon actionsEl Confidencial’s Infection World adds Christian GarzoniHealth director of the clinic Moncucco from Lugano.

The areas most affected

at Geneva, The host city in World Health Organization (WHO), Rate Incidence is more than 1,500 cases per 100,000 population, According to data from UFSP. Similar data is provided Canton of Ticino, With More than 1,000 cases per 100,000 residents.

“At present in Ticino there are two hospitals dedicated to the Covid virus, with a total of 350 ICU beds, and they are 90% occupied. However, if necessary, We can increase this number by suspending the few surgeries that we still perform, “ Explains the world of infection Moncucco from Lugano.

“However, there are still mysteries. We do not understand, for example, why regions with a lot of activity like Zurich have relatively fewer infections.”Christian Garzoni concludes for El Confidencial.