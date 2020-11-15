Coronavirus Direct in the United Kingdom: The creator of the Pfizer vaccine says he is `` confident '' that next winter will be `` normal '' as 300 million strikes are scheduled to be launched globally

Vaccines can work together to boost immunity to COVID-19

BioNTech CEO Ugur Shaheen told BBC correspondent Andrew Marshu that vaccines could be combined if someone no longer had an immune response.

When asked whether the coronavirus vaccine could be used with other vaccines, such as the one developed by AstraZeneca, he said: “In the beginning, it makes no sense to combine vaccines, as each vaccine has been clinically evaluated as being the first vaccine enhancement.

This means that most vaccines depend on a first injection, and after three weeks, or after four weeks, a second injection. I will not be confused by that, because this has not been evaluated for safety. “

He added, “But after one year, for example, if someone received the AstraZeneca vaccine and no longer had any immune response, it could be combined with the BioNTech / Pfizer vaccine, or vice versa.”

Mr. Shaheen said it was not known how long immunity lasted after a second dose of the vaccine, adding: “The response of the antibody may decrease over time, and we would expect it to decrease over time, but what is not known, how quickly will it decline?