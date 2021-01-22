Confusion about EC Cards: Why do you have to enter a PIN for small amounts

In the PSD2 directive, the legislature specified requirements for contactless, unauthorized payment. Clients must enter the PIN for security reasons after successive transactions and after reaching the maximum limit.

“The card issuing institute itself decides how to set limits in this framework,” explains Lisa Werner of EURO Kartensysteme. As a rule, the maximum is 150 € and a maximum of five contactless transactions. Volkswagen, savings banks, and credit institutions can set the requirements themselves.

Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe press spokesperson Thomas Rienecker said in an interview with CHIP: “In the case of contactless payments, the PIN must be entered again after a cumulative contactless transaction of € 150. This can be achieved faster than before thanks to the new limit of € 50 euros. “

Case Study: Suppose you shop Aldi, Rewe, and Edeka for € 45 each and pay contactless with Girocard (formerly EC card). Then you will have made a cumulative purchase for € 135. If you want to shop at the gas station for € 30 and keep your card in front of the reader, you will be asked to enter your PIN at the station. With the transaction exceeding the maximum limit of 150 euros, the protection mechanism is activated.

If your card has been stolen, this is to make sure the damage is limited.