Confrontation with the American Consul in Naples over the future of Calabria

A “positive” and “proactive” meeting was held on March 7, 2022 in Citadella in Catanzaro, between the President and Vice-President of the Calabria Region, Roberto Okiotto and José Princi, and the Consul General of the United States in Naples, with responsibility for Southern Italy, Marie Avery. After laying the foundations for further synergy between Calabria and the United States, Occhioto explained the programs implemented by the region in the tourism, cultural and economic fields.

Okioto then tackled the topic of Sacal and the importance of accessibility, and village resettlement projects – highlighting the shared history of the Italian-American people, and the need for tourism to return to re-launch Calabria’s image. Even Zes in the Gioia Tauro port was a subject of comparison, starting with the potential for tax exemption to attract investors who could allow the regional economy to take off. Finally, on the comparison table are the celebrations, which repeat in 2022, the fiftieth anniversary of the discovery of the Riace Bronzes. For Uchiotto and Princi, this is “the beginning of a future collaboration to jointly contribute to the relaunch of the image of Calabria, in Italy and abroad”.