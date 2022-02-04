Coming to Netflix in February, the horror sequel that will have us shivering and then we can see it

February will bring goosebumps to Netflix subscribers. On the popular content streaming platform, a reboot of the horror series that first shocked the United States and then the world will be on the way. It doesn’t seem like nearly 50 years have passed since the first masterpiece in the series.

Many will be told by the name Leather Face. In addition to the notorious noise of a chainsaw operated by a man wearing a leather mask. A picture, this one, is still scary now. It was 1974 when Do not open that door was released in independent cinemas. Well, soon a new version with the same title will be back. But let’s see what this sequel is all about and when subscribers will be able to take advantage of it. In fact, the horror stream is coming to Netflix in February.

After being postponed for several times, the promo and the official date is finally available for the celebration in the calendar. This is February 18th. On that day, it is recommended to close doors, windows, lights, and other sources of noise or distraction. Horror deserves the perfect conditions to scare us and experience real exciting moments. But here’s who will be Netflix’s production director and the ingenious way to adapt it to the times.

As we’ll remember, the 1974 cult plot centered on a group of young men traveling to Texas. They were looking for the grandfather’s house of one of the protagonists. The years change and so do the narrative tricks. A host of young influencers are welcomed into our skin-facial traps. They are looking for a ghost town of houses to create a small space of peace and goodness. They found her in Harlow, an abandoned town in Texas. From here the frightening events of the group will begin. The film is directed by Emmy Award-winning David Bleu Garcia from Texas.

Whoever comes out will also be a story of revenge. In fact, the last survivor of the 1974 massacre will appear in the film. Sally actually wants to meet her friends’ killer to make him pay. This way we reconnect with the plot of the first movie in the series. In addition to being a cult, Don’t Open That Door was one of the films that managed to achieve interplanetary success despite its birth as a standalone film. Fans expect great feelings.

