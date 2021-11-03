Netflix Spigata da David Foster Wallace

No, the broadcast wasn’t there yet, but the writer is the one who imagined in the “Infinite Jest” TV systems that they’d dominate the viewer by pretending to embrace it. “Leviathan”, Algorithms and a book on postmodernism

“Funny thing I’ll never do again.” This was a reportage David Foster Wallace On cruises. The one thing he always did was watch TV: “An easy way to fill in the blank.” In the 90s, when broadcasting didn’t even exist yet, it wasn’t simple. Working through imagination, in the novel Infinite Jest (1996) he imagined television systems that control the viewer by pretending to embrace him and follow his tastes. Without the excess of paranoia, Netflix, which currently takes up 15 percent of the world’s available bandwidth for work, was already on his mind. write it Stuart Jeffries, in the book “Everything. All the Time. Everywhere”. Subtitle: “How We Became Postmodern”. stay tuned for lit center Remember that the turning point of Netflix (born as a DVD rental company) dates back to Ted Sarandos, and that Ted Sarandos worked in a video store in Phoenix, as Quentin Tarantino. “If you like this I recommend this,” he learned in the field. And we also always use it our little way when someone we don’t know wants advice on a book or movie.