Colombia’s digital ID: how much it costs and how to order | Finance | Economie

digital card Colombians are allowed, in addition to carrying out procedures in the country, Travel to eight countries in South America without the need to hold a passport. However, this document does not replace the traditional identifier, but is considered a duplicate of it.



According to the National Register, the digital card can be used to enter the member states and countries associated with the Andean Community: Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Next, we tell you how much it will cost and the step-by-step procedure for voluntarily obtaining the required document.



1. Enter the National Registry website and select the option: Digital ID Processing.

2. Complete the personal data: full name, document number, date of issue, email, cell phone, address and password

3. Pay the cost of the procedure, and make an appointment.

4. Go to the Registrar’s office on the appointed date to take photos and fingerprints.

5. Check the status of the action on the entity page.

6. Proceed to claim the physical document, once the system says it is ready.

7. Download the app: Colombia Digital ID.

8. Activate the digital document from the QR code or the activation link that arrives in the email.

The cost of the digital ID is 55750 Colombian pesos, According to the national registry.



This amount can be paid in person at Banco Popular, Efecty, Supergiros, Matrix Giros, Servicios SAS or at 4-72. In this case, you must have the receipt when scheduling the appointment because the system will ask you for transaction details.

Also, roughly, through the secure online payment system (PSE) when you make an appointment.

