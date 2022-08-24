Colombia will have representation at the Polar Sports World Cup in Switzerland – the fourth jockey

Sandra Toru has a degree in dance, is a lover of sports, art, culture and general movement. This woman has great recognition in the practice Pole for his participation in national and international competitions. she He will travel to represent Colombia at the World Athletics Polar Championships in Lausanne, Switzerland 2022.

he is A tall, slim and strong woman, she lived in different parts of the country teaching and Train this discipline that is still stigmatized by those who don’t They had the opportunity to meet her. This year he came to Villavicencio to Become part of the Magic Dance family, a training center he runs Sari Stephanie Moya, who has trained women of different ages in Various forms of pole, but also in acrobatics and dance. there Women gain physical conditioning to either stay strong and Doing sports or to prepare for different competitive scenarios progress in the country.

she was And also in June when the Pole Sport competition was launched Bogota city, Sandra ranked first in the Elite + 40 Winning his pass to represent the country in the World Cup in Switzerland. In this Stage, Sandra students and the Magic Dance team also managed it 1st place in amateur + 30 men, amateur + 50 women, professional + 40 Female and elite + 40 female.

Sandra trained and taught Paul for a long time. More than 10 years, having the possibility to participate in national competitions And world championships, always achieving first places in each category. Sort The World Cup is a very important achievement in his life as an athlete, which is why he is Everything is getting ready to travel to Switzerland in October to continue acting The country is in this discipline and continue to act according to their dreams.

no However, as it happens with many athletes and/or artists involved in the state In these scenarios, most of the time it requires every athlete to assume The costs of her trip which Sandra hopes won’t be an obstacle and that’s why it is Find different ways to collect the money needed to buy Tickets, transfer within the country from October 21 to 29, Accommodation and all expenses incurred in leaving Colombia. Zuzzu Conduct custom workshops, start lessons for people who Would you like to know a little bit about the sport in the form of jogging, as well as a fruity Pro World Cup Boxes s piggy bank world Cup For people who want to support athlete movement.

“The The cost of the trip is high, Switzerland is one of the most expensive European countries Visit or be but my dream is to participate in this stage. by This is the reason why I do various activities to raise sufficient funds,” Sandra mentioned.

The People interested in contributing and helping to participate For Sandra Toro in the World Cup, you can do it through Nqui: 3206878794 or Donate into the World Cup piggy bank located in the center Comercial Llanocentro, 3rd floor local 3002 in Magic Dance and by the way meet What they build there. “Any contribution that can help me and will do Difference,” Sandra concludes.

Cover photo by Jorge Coronado, Mexican photographer.