Colombia Presidential Election 2022 CNC Who is the winner in Colombia according to Semana’s latest CNC Poll? | Gustavo Petro 35.8%; FICO Gutierrez 20.8%; Rodolfo Hernandez 19.1% | Globalism

Rodolfo Hernandez was the biggest surprise. A new survey conducted by CNC for Semana magazine, a few days before the first round of the presidential election on May 29 in Colombiashows a significant rebound of the independent in voting intent, so much so that it is almost equal to the second in voting intent, Vico Gutierrez. Gustavo Petro Continue driving.

According to the survey results appointed by Semana, Gustavo Petro, of the historic charter, continues to lead the vote intent with 35.8 percent.

In this file photo taken on May 5, 2022, presidential candidate for the historic compact, Gustavo Petro, surrounded by security guards with shields during an election rally in Cúcuta. (Schneider Mendoza/AFP).

But the great novelty can be demonstrated in the following. Fico Gutierrez 20.8%But Rodolfo Hernandez 19.1%. This means that there is a technical relationship between the two.

Locals walk past a mural depicting independent Colombian presidential candidate Rodolfo Hernandez, in Bogota, May 7, 2022 (Juan Barreto / AFP)

But it also shows remarkable growth for the former mayor of Bucaramanga. “It is growing very fast. It shows that his message is getting through, that people are communicating with what candidate Rodolfo is saying,” said Carlos Lemoine, director of CNC.

According to the results of the survey, Sergio Fajardo appears at 4%, John Milton Rodriguez 1.0%; They are followed by Ingrid Betancourt and Enrique Gomez.

According to the results of the survey, Blank voting rate is 5.7% and does not know or answer 9.9%. That is, those who could be considered undecided total nearly 16 percent.

The survey was conducted May 13-19, and consulted 4,412 people in 104 municipalities across the country. Of this total, 3,780 interviews were face-to-face (86%) and the rest were over the phone. The error rate was 1.5%.