College Basketball Rankings: Gonzaga # 1 in the 2020-2021 Pre-Season Poll

The 2020-21 NCAA basketball season kicks off in just over two weeks, and there’s finally an AP poll. Gonzaga ranks first in the pre-season rankings, followed by Baylor No. 2 and then Villanova No. 3. The Bulldogs finished 31-2 in the 2020 short-circuited season and Joel Ayayi and Corey Kispert returned. Gonzaga is not backing off his non-conference schedule as they are scheduled to face No. 6 Kansas, Auburn, No. 2 Baylor and No. 5 Iowa before starting to play at the West Coast Conference.

NCAA 2019 champion still reigning the season, Virginia Cavaliers kicks off the season at fourth, and Iowa takes fifth. The Big Ten tops all conventions with seven ranked teams, followed by the Big 12 with five and the ACC Team with four.

Kansas, Wisconsin, Illinois, Duke, and Kentucky were No. 6-10 respectively.

Houston is the sole representative of AAC, and Arizona tops the 18th Trio of Pac-12 teams – No. 20 Oregon and No. 22 UCLA – in the primary rankings. Despite the bad 11-26 in 2019-20, the North Carolina Tar Heels are preparing to rebound in 16th.

Here is the full survey: