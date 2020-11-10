College Basketball Rankings: Gonzaga # 1 in the 2020-2021 Pre-Season Poll

The 2020-21 NCAA basketball season kicks off in just over two weeks, and there’s finally an AP poll. Gonzaga ranks first in the pre-season rankings, followed by Baylor No. 2 and then Villanova No. 3. The Bulldogs finished 31-2 in the 2020 short-circuited season and Joel Ayayi and Corey Kispert returned. Gonzaga is not backing off his non-conference schedule as they are scheduled to face No. 6 Kansas, Auburn, No. 2 Baylor and No. 5 Iowa before starting to play at the West Coast Conference.

NCAA 2019 champion still reigning the season, Virginia Cavaliers kicks off the season at fourth, and Iowa takes fifth. The Big Ten tops all conventions with seven ranked teams, followed by the Big 12 with five and the ACC Team with four.

Kansas, Wisconsin, Illinois, Duke, and Kentucky were No. 6-10 respectively.

Houston is the sole representative of AAC, and Arizona tops the 18th Trio of Pac-12 teams – No. 20 Oregon and No. 22 UCLA – in the primary rankings. Despite the bad 11-26 in 2019-20, the North Carolina Tar Heels are preparing to rebound in 16th.

Here is the full survey:

AP Poll – Pre-Season

RankSchoolconference
RankSchoolconference
1GonzagaWorld Council of Churches
2BaylorBig 12
3VillanovaThe Great East
4VirginiaACC
5YesBig Ten
6KSBig 12
7WisconsinBig Ten
8IllinoisBig Ten
9dukeACC
10KentuckySEC
11CreightonThe Great East
12TennesseeSEC
13Michigan StateBig Ten
14Texas TechBig 12
15West VirginiaBig 12
16North CarolinaACC
17HoustonAAC
18Arizona StateBuck 12
19TexasBig 12
20OregonBuck 12
21FloridaACC
22University of CaliforniaBuck 12
23Ohio StateBig Ten
24RutgersBig Ten
25MichiganBig Ten
Also Received: LSU 146, Memphis 69, Florida 69, Alabama 50, Indiana 48, Louisville 41, Richmond 40, Stanford 14, Providence 9, Saint Louis 8, Auburn 8, San Diego State 6, Connecticut 6, BYU 4, Loyola Chicago 3, Seton Hall 2, UNC Greensboro 1, Northern Iowa 1

