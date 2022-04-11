Cobra Kai 5, Will Hilary Swank Be There Too? The answer from the creators of the Netflix series

Netflix series in its four seasons Cobra Kai Witness the return of the various faces of the franchise the Karate Kid And there are many fans who hope to see Julie Pierce in the upcoming seasons Karate Kid 4Played by Hilary Swank. In recent days, co-author Hayden Schlossberg has returned to the topic with amazing revelation!

Rumors have been swirling for some time about Hilary Swank’s possible participation in Cobra Kai and it seems that the topic isn’t new even within the series’ writing room.

In an interview with LimitSchlossberg has certainly fueled fans’ hopes for karate Kid: “everything is possibleThe author said.I always say that if you’re a Karate Kid 4 fan and want to know if Hilary Swank will return as Julie Pierce, Cobra Kai is the series to watch to see if it does.“.

After Terry Silver returns in Cobra Kai 4 style, there are several Karate Kid characters that could arrive in the upcoming seasons of the Netflix show, what’s more now that it’s practically certain that after Chapter 5 there will also be Cobra Kai 6!

Cobra Kai 5 It could be out by the end of the year (or at the beginning of 2023) and again according to Hayden Schlossberg, “Jolly Pierce is one of the games we have in our basket, so we’ll see“.

The only thing certain, for now, about the show’s future is that John Horowitz and Josh Heald predicted Cobra Kai 5 to be crazy and unexpected: “The bad guys won season four, so there’s going to be hell, the penalties are going to be terrible. We will see a lot of fights, punches, kicks and more, but the story will go in a new way that no one can expect“.