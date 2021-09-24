Coach Koeman was counted: Barcelona disappointed with a zero

For coach Ronald Koeman, the air in FC Barcelona is ebbing: after a goalless draw with FC Cadiz, the gap between the Catalans in the standings table and their arch-rivals Real Madrid has increased to seven points.

Barcelona didn’t get more than 0-0 in La Liga against Cadiz. Even before Frenkie de Jong’s yellow and red card in the 65th minute, the Catalans could not live up to their favorite role on Thursday night. In the last minutes, goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved a goal that he saved well and within at least one point. Memphis Depay had a great opportunity to score the winning goal for the Catalans in injury time.

For the team surrounding coach Ronald Koeman, this was their third consecutive competitive game without a win. In the First Division, Barcelona is in seventh place with nine points. The club has played less than one game, but is already seven points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Pressure is mounting on coach Ronald Koeman. Already after Barcelona 3-0 in the opening match of the Champions League last week against German champions Bayern Munich, the criticism directed at him is getting louder and louder. Recently, the Dutch coach made a strange appearance at a press conference to encourage patience to rebuild his team after bidding farewell to superstar Lionel Messi.

However, there is already speculation regarding his successor. Former national coach Joachim Loew is said to be one of the candidates.