Civilians flee Ukraine after deadly attack on a train station | world | Dr..

Evacuations resumed on Saturday (04.09.2022) from Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine, where a missile attack left 52 people dead at a railway station.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson became the latest Western leader to visit Kyiv, praising Ukraine’s response to the Russian invasion and displaying armored vehicles and anti-ship missiles.

Thanks to the “indomitable heroism and courage” of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian people, Johnson said, “(Russia’s) terrible goals have been thwarted”.

Zelensky’s office released a video of him and Johnson walking the near-empty streets of Kyiv under the watch of snipers.

The two leaders greeted bystanders and a clearly emotional man shouted to Johnson, “We need you.”

The day before, Johnson had pledged to send weapons to Ukraine, including Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles and 800 anti-tank missiles.

‘We need more sanctions’

The British leader stressed that the discovery of several civilian bodies in Ukrainian towns occupied by Russian forces “permanently damaged” the reputation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Six weeks after the Russian invasion, Moscow is now focused on eastern and southeastern Ukraine after heavy resistance thwarted its plans to capture Kyiv.

With thousands killed in the fighting and more than 11 million fleeing their homes or the country, Ukraine’s president has called on the West to follow Britain’s example with military aid.

“We need more sanctions,” Zelensky said in a video message on Saturday evening. “We need more weapons.”

European Union authorities were meeting with Zelensky in Kyiv on Friday when the devastating attack on the Kramatorsk station occurred. Among the 52 victims, five were children.

US President Joe Biden accused Russia of being behind the “horrific atrocities” and France described them as a “crime against humanity”.

Moscow denied responsibility for the missile attack, which left 109 wounded, according to the latest official count.

