Cinema: incassi. 2.5 million per No Time To Die movie, box office +14%

Rome, October 4 – Released in Italian cinemas, No Time To Die, the latest chapter in the saga of Secret Agent 007, directed by Cary Fukunaga and which marks Daniel Craig’s farewell to James Bond, immediately grabbed Cinetel’s top in the rankings. The most watched movie in the weekend from September 30 to October 3, with an income of 2,570,173 euros in four days of programming and distributed in 512 cinemas. Chapter 25 / o of the box-office stunner, which nevertheless does not take off and accounts for +14% compared to the previous week, or €5,540,855, for €4,856,955. Other UK box office records for the movie that hit theaters after several delays due to the pandemic: Estimates speak of $30 million over the weekend, given that it would surpass three days from the opening of Skyfall in 2012 and make it the most-watched pandemic-era film in Only 4 days from its release. Dune, a film directed by Denis Villeneuve, presented at the world premiere at the Venice Film Festival out of competition, based on the science fiction book by Frank Herbert, and drops from first to second place: 763,053 euros, 5,674,285 euros in three weeks. Space Jam: New Legend Also check out a site where the cinema and animation are back to merge with the name of one of the most famous basketball players, Michael Jordan: €69,7505, €2,207,663 total. Three floors, a new film by Nani Moretti, based on the novel of the same name by Israeli writer Eshkol Nevo, and also stops at the fourth floor, for 423,697 euros, for a total of 1,281,481. Paw Patrol: The Movie, computer-animated genre, based on the analogue television series created by Keith Chapman, drops one place to fifth, with 152,614 euros, 510,849 total. In sixth place, a new entry into the top ten, Respect, by Liesl Tommy, on the life of Aretha Franklin, amounted to 141,146 euros. (Dealing).

(Ansa)