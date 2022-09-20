Chinese Foreign Minister thanks his Cuban counterpart in New York

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi He thanked Cuba’s “strong support” In defense of the “basic interests” of the Asian country, according to what emerged from a meeting he held on Monday with his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodriguez. Both attend the 77th regular session of the General Assembly of United nations.

In turn, Wang stressed in New York that they stand by the island’s “defense of its sovereign independence” in another example of Chinese support for Cuba in the context, according to FMany analysts compare the situation between Taiwan and the United States.

It has adopted an unequivocal position in favor of the “one China” principle and condemns interference in its internal affairs. I appreciate the shows of solidarity and support from the Chinese people and the government for # CubaIn the face of the pandemic and after the tragic fire in Matanzas. – Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) September 19, 2022

In this regard, the Cuban foreign minister said, “Cuba will continue to strictly adhere to the one-China principle and firmly support China’s position on issues related to Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang,” according to remarks posted on China’s official website. Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chinese Foreign Affairs, issued by Rodriguez from Twitter.

The Chinese foreign minister considered that the two countries should “further align their development strategies”, as well as suggesting that “turning political mutual trust” into more practical outcomes is up to them. He also highlighted the “close contact” as a result of the “good friendship” between the two heads of state, thanks to which “China is ready to work with Cuba to deepen unity and cooperation between the two countries.”

Wang also noted that the international level is “full of crises and chaos,” but China has “bright prospects” and is ready to join Cuba in order to “promote common development and prosperity.”

For his part, Rodriguez Parilla expressed hope for the “complete success” of the upcoming 20th CPC Congress, to be held on October 16, and which is expected to re-elect Chinese President Xi Jinping for a third term. Among his immediate ancestors.

In turn, the Cuban Foreign Minister wanted to thank the Chinese side’s constant support for the “just cause” of Cuba, stressing the solidarity shown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Asian country is currently one of the main political allies of the Caribbean island and its second largest trading partner.

Rodriguez Parilla, who heads the Cuban delegation to this UN assembly, also held meetings in New York with representatives from the Marshall Islands, Argentina, Honduras, India, Hungary and Guinea-Bissau.

Effie/Onkopa.