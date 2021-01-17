China should allow the UN to verify the Uyghur (UK) status

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab urged Beijing to accept allowing UN international observers to visit China to check on the situation of the Muslim Uyghur minority in Xinjiang.

The United Kingdom condemned the “barbarism” committed by the Chinese regime towards the Uyghurs, and took measures this week to prevent goods related to the alleged forced labor of this minority from reaching British consumers.

Faced with accusations of camp rehabilitation, forced labor, torture and sterilization, the Chinese ambassador to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, denounced London’s interference in Chinese “internal affairs” and a “purely political attack.”

Dominic Raab told Sky News on Sunday that the treatment of Uyghurs was “extremely shameful, outrageous, and shocking”.

According to him, there is a “simple way” to shed light on the fate of the Uyghurs: “to allow the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to visit and access sites” where the minority live. “

The head of the British diplomacy insisted: “We are calling for a trusted third party, such as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, to make this visit.”

According to him, it is up to “justice” to determine whether the Uyghurs are the subject of “genocide” or not, he said.

He told the BBC, referring to an initial investment agreement between China and the European Union, “Frankly, we should not enter into free trade negotiations with countries that violate human rights, which are well below the threshold of genocide.” That left the United Kingdom.

According to foreign experts, more than a million Uighurs are being held in political re-education camps. Beijing denies this and maintains that they are vocational training centers aimed at keeping it away from terrorism and separatism after the attacks attributed to the Uyghurs.

