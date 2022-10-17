China Scientologist: “Where does the dragon go? Much depends on the United States and Russia”

Heading toward a clear third term as a leader, Xi Jinping is a leader whose “decisions also directly affect our world.” In Beijing, the work of the Communist Party of China Congress continues in the name of the Zero Covid strategy coveted by the Chinese president, who in his long-awaited speech insisted more on “references to internal development rather than development”. Relations with outside.” Where does the Dragon go? “It depends a lot on China’s internal and external causes, and it will be a question of how the international context will change,” Sinologist Federico Masini, Professor of Chinese Language and Literature at La Sapienza in Rome, tells Adnkronos. It should. To look at the USA, with America’s Joe Biden who considers China the main geopolitical challenge (this is the meaning of the new National Security Strategy), and to Europe, where the conflict erupted on February 24 due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Above all, the question will be what position the US will take after the midterm elections towards Europe and Asia – he says – it will be necessary to know to what extent the US commitment in Europe will push the EU towards Russia and this will also determine the role of China,” which – It states in the document that the United States is the only power “with the intent to change the world order, and increasingly the economic, diplomatic, military and technological power to do so.” And in Xi’s speech yesterday, Masini asserts that “there were no references, as there were never before, to specific international crisis situations.” The news could have been in the opposite direction.

Masini asserts that the direction China is heading “depends on many things,” on the “international context,” and highlights how it will be a matter of seeing the state of the Chinese economy internally, or “how the Chinese economy will continue to grow relatively little.” Because he asserts, ‘how to grow.’ And it will be necessary to see if this will continue to ensure internal economic stability. Because Xi, he says, ‘inherited an already incredibly advanced China from an economic point of view from his predecessors’ and ‘this development The great economist also brought mistakes and problems that Xi tried to tackle, including corruption and unequal distribution. Wealth “.

Economic growth and prosperity has always been a motto of the party state with concern for internal stability, a party state with internal dynamics of which “very little is known” and we must wait for the congress to end to witness this “rite” that sees party leaders enter the Great Hall of the People, in order of importance . As in 2017, Xi is likely to be first – as the Secretary-General has emphasized for the third time – but on who follows him the observers will focus. “We’ll look closely at the new personalities that will be surrounding the president and maybe we can glimpse something there,” Masini says, contemplating the future of the Chinese leadership.

In order not to make “speculation”, Masini invites us to judge Xi’s speech, which he “heard in full yesterday” and which was “very similar to what we expected”, without “something substantial new”. “This may be the news,” he might comment, the absence of news. Because even in Taiwan, the de facto independent island that the Chinese Communist Party has not even ruled for a day but which Xi wants to “reunify,” the Chinese president said what they “always said,” although “perhaps in a still more decisive tone.”

Perhaps, the geneticist continues, “we were hoping to get a hint of the ‘Zero Covid’ policy and maybe so we were hoping for signs of an imminent reopening of China for mobility, however, we didn’t get any.” He notes that this “is an obstacle to developing relations” because “the fact that we cannot go to China” is an “obstacle”. Hence Massini notes the “particularly frequent use of all references within China”, from “technology development to economics”, and all priorities with “a reference to internal development rather than the development of relations with the outside”. . Another option is “in the wake of what – highlights – we’ve seen in recent years”. He went on to say that in Xi’s speech, there was “certainly a strong reference to national defense in the military, economic and also political sense”, and the “focus on national defense in the economic, political and international sphere” was noted – emphasizes the geologist – from the “tone” used by the leader of China that It has taken its foreign policy in recent years by reaffirming “the need for a Chinese presence in international organizations”, through an “increasingly important role at the global level” and “aspiring to help create a new international order”.

Masini answers Adnkronos’ questions between lessons. With the students, a class of Chinese and Italians, “try to talk” about Xi’s speech, even if “politics is far from them”, and he urged them not to “see it as a distant world”, aided by a reference from the paragraph “Mao Zedong and Zhou Enlai spoke”, The founder and first prime minister of the People’s Republic of China, after “Yesterday, Xi requested a minute of silence in front of the great figures in Chinese political history.” There was a hint of objectivity. Is Shi the new Mao? “These are simplifications that do not help us understand something that is already difficult to understand – concludes Masini – history will make us understand how similar its role is.”