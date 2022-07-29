China closes Wuhan again for the first time since April 2020 | international

For the first time since April 2020, the Chinese government issued a decision to quarantine an area of ​​Wuhan, the place where COVID-19 originated, at the end of 2019.

This decision shows how far China is moving away from normal life after the epidemic, more than two years after Wuhan was closed off to the outside world.

Jiangxia residents confined its one million residents, asking them to stay at home and only go out when absolutely necessary.

The measures include halting public transportation and closing entertainment venues for three days, after four asymptomatic cases were confirmed in the area on Tuesday.

The city is eleven million people and where covid-19 could have originatedlooks anxiously at these events, concerned about recent history, despite the fact that so far the restrictions are limited to that region.

China, which adheres to a strict “no virus spread” policy that rules out coexistence with the virus, has been dealing with an omicron variant outbreak for more than five months, with the most serious case demonstrated by the confinement of the metropolitan city of Shanghai (26 million). residents) for more than two months.

In addition to the countless economic losses, these draconian measures also for the first time caused clear signs of discontent and resentment among the population, who had hitherto been mostly supportive of this government policy.

According to the official accounts of China, which has a population of more than 1,400 million, since the beginning of the epidemic, about 229,000 people have been infected with the Covid virus in the country, of whom nearly 222 thousand were able to recover and 5,226 died, although the total number of infected excludes without symptoms.