Chef’s Table, the Netflix series with Franco Pepe and Gabriele Bonci

Netflix Launches the trailer for Chef’s table: pizza. The popular docu chain returns with a season dedicated to the art of pizza around the world starting September 7 in all countries where the service is active. In this new culinary journey, to represent Italy for chefs Gabriel Ponce And the Franco Baby.

The Pizza Squad will be coming to Netflix on September 7

there Famous cooking series It returns with a season in which the ultimate hero is pizza. From Italy to Japan, from Portland to Phoenix, kitchens will enter chef Who, with their creativity, elevate this dish from our tradition into one An art form With their unique flavors, inspiring backgrounds and also their passion for creating the perfect slide.

6 episodes of Chef’s Table with Bonci and Pepe

composed by 6 episodesThe series The rotation sees 6 different chefs presenting their own vision and interpretation of pizza. From Chris Bianco (Phoenix, Arizona, USA), Gabriel Ponce (Rome, Italy), A Ann Kim (Minneapolis, MN, USA), . and then Franco Baby (Caeso, Italy), Yoshihiro Imai (Kyoto, Japan) E Sarah Minnick (Portland, Oregon, USA).

Chef’s Table: Pizza was actually created by David Gelb, and is produced by corridor photos The dinner club. Episodes are directed by Abigail Fuller, Clay Jeter, Aunt Mandviwala and Brian McGinn. David Gelb is also, along with Andrew Fried and Brian McGinn, the executive producer. while Dane Lillegard and Danny O’Malley are co-executive producers.

Gabriel Ponce

one of the Famous chefs in ItalyGabriele Bonci has become an icon thanks to his wild and creative differences in Roman style pizza Cooked in a skillet and cut to size with scissors Made on Italian TV, where it has spent decades attracting audiences, and in PizzariumThe famous Bonci pizzeria near the Vatican.

Franco Baby

Dough in the DNA of Franco Pepe. His grandfather was a baker, and his father was a pizza maker. He and his brothers continued there too family habits. Franco is considered today One of the greatest pizza chefs in the world. It is famous for its unique dough, kneaded by hand. Plus, for its creative seasoning that celebrates and reinvents classic Italian recipes. Last but not least, hers Dedication to upgrading the craft to make pizza.