Charlie Cox, star of Treason, produces for Netflix

Actor Charlie Cox will team up again with Netflix for the new series Treason, set in the world of spies.

Charlie Cox Will again be the protagonist of TV series, after the success of Daredevil, on the occasion of betrayal, a project dedicated to Netflix.

The first season will consist of six episodes and was created by Matt Sharman, the screenwriter of Bridge of Spies.

At the center of Trizon’s plot will be Adam Lawrence, the character assigned to Charlie Cox, who was trained and nurtured by MI6 and whose career now seems certain. But when the past comes back to visit him, with a Russian spy Kara who shares a complicated past with him, he is forced to question everything. An emotional triangle forms between Adam and his wife, Maddie, and Kara that exposes the secrets of everyone who is committed to dealing with political and diplomatic relations.

The heroines of the series will be Una Chaplin and Olga Kurylenko.

The series is produced by Binocular Productions and Matt Charman will be the author, producer and executive producer. The direction will be handled by Louise Hooper, formerly of The Witcher.