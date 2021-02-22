Championship victory in Australia: Djokovic sweeps Medvedev off the field – Tennis

Business: Novak Djokovic won the Australian Open. © APA / afp / PATRICK HAMILTON

Novak Djokovic won the title at the Australian Open for the ninth time on Sunday.

The 33-year-old Serbian was in a surprise one-sided final against his last 20 matches without defeating Russian coach Daniel Medvedev on the field and won after 1:53 hours with 7: 5.6: 2.6: 2. Djokovic not only strengthened his No.1 position, but He has now won the 18th major title of his career.

Djokovic received the winner’s check equivalent to € 1.78 million and increased his career prize money to more than $ 148 million US after 82 tournament victories. Medvedev condoled himself the equivalent of 971,000 euros. He also lost his second Grand Slam final after that at the 2019 US Open, but can look forward to his first lead in the top three. He defeated Dominic Thiem on Monday, in third.

Djokovic is back on Earth once again in the race for the “eternal” record in the men’s Grand Slam over the leading duo of Roger Federer (Switzerland) and Rafael Nadal (Spain) with 20 singles titles each and now has 18 Loon Grand Slam events. Tournaments. Half of them are in Melbourne alone.

Author: apa / det