CD Projekt increasingly satisfied with the stability of Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 has already received a lot of patches. Discussions about the stability and quality of the game are still ongoing, but CD Projekt believes you can be satisfied.

CD Projekt praises Cyberpunk 2077’s stability

The latest Cyberpunk 2077 update came out a few days ago, but you can be sure there will be more. This was also confirmed by Adam Kiesinski during the Warsaw Stock Exchange Conference. Meanwhile, CD Projekt chief said Cyberpunk 2077’s stability is currently satisfactory.

“We are constantly working on new patches. The patches so far have focused on improving the stability of the game. We have already reached a satisfactory level in this regard. We have also worked on the overall efficiency, and we are also very satisfied with it. Of course, we have also fixed bugs and bugs and will continue to do so “.

Overall, CD Projekt has over 600 game developers. Much of it (although no specific number has been given) is still focused on Cyberpunk 2077. It’s not just about updates, but also about the much-anticipated releases and releases of Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5.

Microsoft no longer wants to restore Cyberpunk 2077

Not so long ago, CD Projekt presented a stabilization scheme for Cyberpunk 2077. Although not everyone has to agree with representatives of the Polish company, the actions of Sony and Microsoft seem to confirm the hypothesis that the game is better. It’s back in the PlayStation Store and Microsoft has also announced an important decision. Although he has never checked out Cyberpunk 2077 from his store, he has greatly simplified the return policy. But in early July, the old rules are back. Or if you prefer the games we deal with in other games.

“The CD PROJEKT RED team is constantly improving the Cyberpunk 2077 gaming environment for gamers on Xbox and is constantly preparing for many updates. Thanks to these updates, on July 6 this year. Microsoft will return to the digital game refund policy for all Cyberpunk 2077 acquisitions.”

Source: biznes.pap, xbox, and Digital Foundry