CCE and the United States affirm their commitment to T-MEC

The Business Coordination Council (CEC) and US Department of Labor They reaffirmed their commitment to treaty Enter Mexico, USA and Canada (T-MEC) With labor reform, this Tuesday (5) the Mexican private sector leadership body reported.

“As part of his tour of work in MexicoYesterday (Monday), the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs US Department of Labor (DOL), Julie A.. Su, met with the boss ECCAnd the Francis CervantesThe council said in a statement.

Other leaders from the Mexican business community also attended the meeting to discuss various issues of concern to the private sector.

During their meeting, the Undersecretary and Chief ECC They agreed that USMCAwhich has been in effect since July 2020, “lays the foundations for the economic competitiveness of the North American region and creates favorable conditions job creation in both countries.

“Moreover, they pointed out that USMCA The prospectus added that it contains a set of more advanced and comprehensive trade, investment, labor and environmental clauses, compared to other international agreements of its kind.

Both stressed that “its full implementation is the key to maximizing benefits for the benefit of workers, employers and associations in member states.”

Cervantes acknowledged the importance of the 2017 Mexican constitutional labor reform and 2019 executive legislation, which are included in USMCAThey reaffirmed the private sector’s commitment to “full” compliance with labor legislation in the workplace.

Meanwhile, Undersecretary Julie A.. repeat rule US government “To continue to cooperate with the Mexican private sector in the implementation of USMCA And fix work,” the text added.

US Under Secretary of State and President of the Republic Cervantes They also addressed other aspects of the bilateral relationship, such as the presence of a large number of skilled workers in the region.

As well as the importance of a close relationship between US Department of Labor and the ECCWhich they promised to take advantage of in the future to make it thrive, according to the statement.

With information and photo from EFE