Catania, the world capital (for two days) tattoo video

It was a copy full of events, entertainment, music, comic shows, and seminars.

1 ‘of reading

Catania. After a two-year hiatus imposed by the epidemic, they returned. At Le Ciminiere Exhibition Center, the two most awaited days for tattoo lovers, the tattoo conference organized by the Alcatraz association.

Gaetano Fatuzzo is an organizer and member of the Alcatraz Cultural Association: “Finally, after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the world of tattoos met for two days at Chimneys. A release full of events, entertainment, music, sitcoms and seminars by some of the world’s most famous tattoo artists – continues Fatuzzo The tattoo art sector, which in Sicily includes more than 300 professional studios, represents a motive not indifferent to the regional economy.

Fourth edition featuring two days Which saw the participation of 170 tattoo artists from all over the world, USA, Japan, Argentina, Colombia, Portugal, Spain, Malta, France, UK, Indonesia and Taiwan. Three thousand square meters of easel supplies, books, exhibitions, seminars, live performances, exhibition spaces, comic shows and world-renowned artists who bring their style and inspiration to the Etna area. New in the 2022 edition of Tattoo Convetion 4th Edition is the music and the world of two-wheeled motors with drivers.