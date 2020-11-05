New York (RNS) – Helsong Founding Reverend Brian Houston informed Helsong East Coast staff and members via email Wednesday afternoon (4 November) that Karl Linz’s work as the main sponsor of the Grand Church site in New York City has been terminated.

The email, obtained by the Religion News Service, cited the reason for the termination as “leadership issues and breaches of trust, as well as a recent revelation of ethical failures.”

Houston wrote: “I know this will be a shock to you, but please be aware that this measure was not taken seriously and was in everyone’s interest, including Reverend Carl.”

Please understand that it would not be appropriate for us to go into detail about the events that led to this decision. However, you can rest assured that this decision was made to honor God and the pastoral care of you, and the East Coast family, Reverend Carl and his family, ”Houston continued.

in a statement Houston posted on the Church’s website later on Wednesday evening, he repeated a lot of initial emails but added praise for Linz’s work in Helsing and said he was grateful for the years of service that Linz and his wife had provided to Helsong New York City.

“They have a heart for the people and we are confident that after a time of rest and restoration, God will use Karl in some other way outside of Helsung Church. By ending his term, we do not in any way want to diminish the good work he has done here,” the statement said.

Houston also assured readers that the service would “continue as usual,” and the leadership team was “praying for God to bring an exciting new season to our church and this area.”

Linz, 41, was one of a number of pastors for GQ magazine Has been described As “pastors” they lead the churches that are frequented by famous people. Friends and devotees include Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, as well as the Jenner sisters.

Related: Helsong Church says the new Atlanta site will be led by the first African American pastor

Linz, along with Houston’s son Joel, began building Helsong Church New York, the first church on the East Coast in Helsong, in 2010. The church, part of the global network of Helsong churches, quickly drew attention to the long queues awaiting “let in” on Sunday at Morning – and for the demographic waiting in those lines. The congregants who flocked there – like the principal pastor – were young, sophisticated, and dressed more as if they were heading to a rock concert than they were to a Sunday morning church. Indeed, their place, Irving Plaza In Manhattan’s Gramercy neighborhood, it was a church by day and concert hall at night.

Lentz, who was relatively unknown prior to taking over the Hillsong NYC presidency, drew mainstream media attention for his beloved costume, his arms covered in tattoos, and celebrity worshipers, including Justin Bieber, who according to GQ was baptized by a priest in a bathtub Tyson Chandler, The Knicks player at the time.

Related: How Sean Fucht’s worship service convinced me that I was no longer an evangelist

Linz grew up in Virginia and played basketball in North Carolina, where he told New York Post It was “doing my thing, to be my god.” He moved to Los Angeles to attend King’s College and Seminary, then flew to Australia to join Hillsong College’s training program, Hillsong College, where he met his wife Laura. He worked for the Virginia Beach Department of Youth before moving to the trendy Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn to launch the first Helsong site in the US, according to media reports.

Houston wrote in his letter: “Although I have no doubt that this is the correct course of action, I must mention Bobby and my personal sadness, as we have known Laura throughout her life and Carl for more than 20 years.”

Priests Brian and Bobby Houston founded the original Heilong Church in 1983 in the suburbs of Sydney, Australia. It now has sites in 28 countries around the world, and in the pre-pandemic period it saw an average of 150,000 visitors each week, according to its website.

Helsong is also famous for its cult music and popular conference.

Neither Helsong nor Karl Linz immediately responded to requests for comment.

This story is disabled and will be updated.

Emily McFarlane Miller contributed to this report.