Champions League result and what we learned

At Camp Nou on Wednesday, Barcelona faced Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League. Here’s the result, what happened, and what we learned from the draw.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is back in the starting line-up

Starting for the first time since August, the goalkeeper took his usual place from standing Netto. Clement Lenglet fell, and Frenkie de Jong turned the center of defense to clear the way for a pivotal partnership formed by Miralem Pjanic and Sergio Busquets.

In the foreground, 18-year-old Ansu Fati and Pedri were running either wing with Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi deployed in a central position.

Early penalty

Messi knocked him down within five minutes, and the captain converted his third penalty kick in the competition to give his team an early lead.

Pedri hit the bar

And Antoine Griezmann was unable to convert recoil in the same motion at close range. However, was this shaping up to be an easy night business for Barcelona?

Griezmann’s best defense

His compatriot Lenglet was stopped, as mentioned, the number 7 player came with an accurate sliding shot at the edge of the penalty area to prevent a clear shot on goal.

Ronald Koeman seemed far from entertaining

The Blaugrana could have advanced with few goals after a quarter of an hour, but once again they squandered their chances and allowed Kiev to return to them. Every time it was captured in front of the camera, the legend of the Dream Team could be seen blowing his cheeks and head in his hands.

Ter Stegen came to the rescue

Striking with a rebound header with one hand, Ter Stegen saved his team’s flushing in 35 minutes.

Familiar scenes to think about in half the time

The first 45 games ended 1-0, it felt like we had seen this movie before. Barcelona squandered a series of early chances, and Messi scored a penalty kick, but the opponent who should have already been laid was allowed to lick his wounds and regroup.

On several occasions so far in 2020/2021, an evening like this has ended at a standstill, with Koman leaving the light pink and rinsing off full time.

Kiev returned with firing on all cylinders

His goal was disallowed from the first corner in the second installment, when the VAR revealed that the ball had slipped out of play. worrying.

Ter Stegen saved the day again

Frenkie de Jong was caught on the counter and was also knocked off the ball forcing The Wall to rescue another low with his feet to keep the equalizer.

Messi is fantastically rejected by Ruslan Neshert

The captain’s free kick was perfect, but the 18-year-old flipped it over the bar with his fingertips.

Koman made his first replacements an hour later

Busquets was replaced by Sergi Roberto, and Osman Dembele replaced Griezmann.

And finally the second goal

Fati made a clear cross for Gerard Pique, and the full-back flew home to take a load. 2-0.

The last one-for-one saves from Ter Stegen

Surely there was an issue of the “goalkeeper as the man of the match?”

Kiev finally got the goal of consolation it deserves

Lenglet came up with Francisco Trinkau as there was a quarter of an hour remaining, and he was the second best player in an eventual cross pass to Victor Tsyhankov. Unbelievable Ter Stegen will ever block everything.

Barcelona held out, ensuring they progressed to the knockout stages in one form or another

Needing just two points from three matches to add to their current nine matches, the Catalans maintain a 100% record on the continent even though Koeman had a lot to complain about.

Fears still lingered on Real Betis on Saturday ahead of the international break, with the goal’s lack of taste and vulnerability without the ball between them.

At least Ter Stegen is back on the paper with some notches.