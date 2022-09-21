Carinthia wants to create space for environmental issues • KLiCK Carinthia

The “Social Innovation Lab Carinthia (SILC)” project has been running for a year – a collaboration between the State of Carinthia and the Alpen-Adria-Universität Klagenfurt (Institute for Innovation Management and Business Creation). Idea: To raise awareness of the social and environmental challenges in Carinthia. Additionally, one would like to encourage people to develop and implement ideas to master these challenges. As part of SILC, the University has prepared a report on Socially Relevant Innovation Activities in Carinthia entitled “Social Innovations and Social Business – A Carinthia Survey”.

Possibility for further development

“Social business is on the rise all over the world. The focus is on overcoming social and environmental problems. Success is not just measured by economic performance. The report now published aims to take an initial look at Carinthia’s landscape and show potential for further development,” he said. Sarah Sharr, a social district counselor, and Eric Schwartz, president of the IUG, explain the content of the report, which is available on the project’s website (www.silc.aau.at) Available.

Climate Protection & Co.

The report addresses 65 different social innovations and social action from Carinthia, six of which are depicted in more detail. Most deal with the topic of climate protection (28 percent), followed by society (23 percent), sustainable economic development (12 percent), resource conservation and circular economy (12 percent), as well as sustainable and innovative agriculture and food production. (8 percent).

Awareness of sustainable production

“This results in a large pool that contributes to creating a circular economy and to creating awareness of sustainable and regional production,” says Char, Carinthia State Climate Protection Officer, who is pleased with the results. Their contributions to sustainability goals are also featured in the report, with measures for climate protection, sustainable consumption and production, and health and well-being prominently represented here.

Create Terms of Action in Carinthia

“This report thus represents an important policy foundation when it comes to supporting social innovators in the best possible way,” says Shar. She wants to create framework conditions so that more social businesses can settle in Carinthia: “The goal is clear: we want to position Carinthia as a center for relevant social innovations in the Adriatic Alps.”