Carinthia wants to create space for environmental issues • KLiCK Carinthia

The “Social Innovation Lab Carinthia (SILC)” project has been running for a year – a collaboration between the State of Carinthia and the Alpen-Adria-Universität Klagenfurt (Institute for Innovation Management and Business Creation). Idea: To raise awareness of the social and environmental challenges in Carinthia. Additionally, one would like to encourage people to develop and implement ideas to master these challenges. As part of SILC, the University has prepared a report on Socially Relevant Innovation Activities in Carinthia entitled “Social Innovations and Social Business – A Carinthia Survey”.

Possibility for further development

“Social business is on the rise all over the world. The focus is on overcoming social and environmental problems. Success is not just measured by economic performance. The report now published aims to take an initial look at Carinthia’s landscape and show potential for further development,” he said. Sarah Sharr, a social district counselor, and Eric Schwartz, president of the IUG, explain the content of the report, which is available on the project’s website (www.silc.aau.at