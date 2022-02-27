Career, success, girlfriend – all information about the Alfa Romeo driver

tz Sports Formula 1

Valtteri Bottas has been a member of the Mercedes Racing team for many years and will be driving the Alfa Romeo starting in the 2022 season.

MONTREAL – On June 12, 2016, Finnish racing driver Valtteri Bottas finished third at the Canadian Grand Prix. This rating represented Valtteri Bottas’s best achievement of the Formula 1 season. The following year, the driver switched from the Williams Martini Racing team to the Mercedes team.

Valtteri Bottas: the origin and early stages of his career until promotion to Formula 1

Valtteri Viktor Bottas was born on August 28, 1989 in Nastola, Southern Finland. At the age of six, Valtteri Bottas discovered karting for himself. In 2007 it switched to single-seat racing. He competed first in the Formula Renault race for Northern Europe and Britain. The following year he again competed in the Renault Northern European Race and in the Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup. In both race formats, Valtteri Bottas succeeded in numerous victories and became a double champion. In 2009, the racing driver went through another important stages in his career by competing in Formula 3 (ART Grand Prix). This season he finished third in the overall standings. He got the same rank a year later. In the 2010 season, Valtteri Bottas also managed to get into Formula 1 by working as a reserve and test driver for the Williams team.

Valtteri Bottas: The first successes in Formula 1 from 2011 to 2016

Valtteri Bottas completed the 2011 season as a member of the former racing team and participated in the GP3 Series races. He won the championship in this racing category. Additionally, he continued to serve as a test driver and reserve driver for the Williams team in 2011 and 2012.

In 2013, Valtteri Bottas became a regular driver for Williams in Formula 1. His first race in this capacity was at the Australian Grand Prix on March 15, 2013. The race driver came in 14th place. Overall, he reached 17th place this season.

In 2014, Valtteri Bottas stayed with Williams and earned a few top ratings, including:

Fifth place in Australia and Spain

3rd place in the UK

2nd place in Germany and Austria

In the overall standings, Valtteri Bottas improved to fourth place.

In the 2015 season, the rider placed fifth and scored these successes, among others:

Fourth place in Bahrain

Fifth place in Malaysia

3rd place in Canada

The 2016 season was Valtteri Bottas’ last as a Williams pilot. He ranked eighth.

Valtteri Bottas: Milestones and successes in his F1 career from 2017 to 2022

In 2017, Valtteri Bottas switched to the Mercedes team and became team-mate of record-winning British Formula 1 winner Lewis Hamilton with the Russian Grand Prix taking his first Formula 1 victory.

The Finnish racing driver remained with Mercedes in the following years until 2021. During this time he achieved some of the greatest successes of his career, notably these placements:

2018: second place in Bahrain, China and Japan

2019: Winners in Australia, Azerbaijan, Japan and USA

2020: Winner in Austria and Russia

2021: Winner in Turkey

In the overall standings, Valtteri Bottas ended up in the following positions:

2017: 3rd place

2018: 5th place

2019: 2nd place

2020: 2nd place

2021: 3rd place

At the end of the 2021 season, Valtteri Bottas left the Mercedes team. He has been racing with the Alfa Romeo Racing Team since 2022. The first race will take place on March 20, 2022 in Bahrain.

Valtteri Bottas: Girlfriend of a Formula 1 star

Valtteri Bottas was married to swimmer Emilia Beccarinen from 2016 to 2019. Australian cyclist Tiffany Cromwell has been his girlfriend since 2020.