Caravan of hundreds of migrants leaves Chiapas for the United States – El Financiero

caravan of about 600 Immigrants from Central America, Haitians, and Venezuelans On Saturday departed from Tapachula, Chiapas, in the direction of the United States.

Around 8:00 a.m., a first group of about 300 foreigners left the central park where they were able to walk two kilometers before joining the road.

After two hours they stopped and waited for the arrival of a similar group of Haitian immigrants who had joined the caravan and left for the United States.

A Venezuelan immigrant said he asked the government for a humanitarian corridor to reach north.

Tapachulaon the border with Guatemala, More than 125,000 immigrants are concentratedMany of them sleep in the streets, denouncing the collapse of the municipality for months.

The convoy has so far managed to advance only about seven kilometers in the sweltering heat and without being stopped by the immigration authorities.

The foreigners managed to cross the first checkpoint in the community of Viva Mexico, the main exit from Tapachula, which leads to the state capital, Tuxtla Gutierrez.

There are more than 14,000 elements in Chiapas Army, Navy and National Guard To stop the migration flows from Central America.

Migration in Mexico has increased since October 2018, when caravans carrying thousands of migrants, mostly from Central America, began entering the country to reach the United States.

when the boss Joe Biden I got to the White House, and the program was suspended “Stay in Mexico” from his predecessor, Donald Trump, which forced asylum seekers to wait to be heard from Mexican soil, where thousands of them were stranded in border camps.

The flow picked up again until the United States detained 212,672 illegal immigrants at its southern border last July, the highest number in 20 years.

Last Tuesday, the US Supreme Court upheld a judge’s order that reinstated the “Stay in Mexico” program.