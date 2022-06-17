Canelo Alvarez and the prospect of having to fight in Australia

Canelo Alvarez could fight in Australia (Photo: EFE/EPA/Caroline Brehman)

Although the fight schedule for Saul cinnamon Alvarez In 2022 this was not expected – as he recorded his second defeat in his entire professional record – A A new possibility will present itself to expand its territory And adding more global fans, to become one of the most famous Mexican boxers today.

according to Eddie Hearnboxing promoter SportsThey will have the intention of taking Guadalajara to Competition in another continent And get out of America it will be about traveling to Oceania country so that the legacy cinnamon More than what he achieved with his Mexican fans.

In a short interview with AAPthe boxing promoter confirmed that the Mexican boxer will have opportunities to present a billboard in australia, as long as there is a suitable scenario for the negotiations and the Australian boxers show an interest in being a part of the action. Although at the moment there is nothing concrete, the plan Eddie Hearn I would like to suggest to the team Caneloo team.

Eddie Hearn wants to take Saúl Álvarez to Australia (Image: Instagram/canelo)

And that is that Saúl lvarez will not be the only one who will be part of the project, Eddie Hearn may also consider taking Anthony Joshuaheavyweight world champion Katie Taylor, a former Olympic boxer and WBC lightweight champion. The only condition I would set for holding the event is to find an Australian boxer who is willing to be part of the card.

“We have the three biggest stars in this sport AJAnd the cinnamon And Katie Taylor. I know everyone would love to fight in Australiabut you have to make the numbers work and you probably need an Australian fighter,” said a promoter Sports.

As the plan has yet to be confirmed, the British promoter is not sure who will be a competitor cinnamon If this is fighting in Australia. But he gave some details of his plans. confirmed it Tim Tszychampion in the light middleweight category, He could be a competitor to Shaile Alvarez.

The man’s next fight from Jalisco is a trio with Gennady Golovkin (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

However, the condition will be that The Australian boxer needs to be upgraded To compete with a weight of 168 pounds, which is the natural division of boxing from Guadalajara. So far, Saúl lvarez has not shared any statement regarding the possibility of him fighting on Ocean Continent.

“Canelo is 168 pounds, but if Tim Tzu goes up from 154, it suddenly becomes a massive fight. Same goes for Honey vs. Joshua, but you need the Australian fighter,” added Eddie Hearn about the idea of ​​taking cinnamon to Australia.

At the moment, the next battle that the Jalisco man will fight is the Trio Gennady GolovkinWhich will be held next Saturday 17th September which will strengthen Sports–. After various rumors circulated about the third match between the Kazakh boxer and Mexican boxer Santos Saúl was responsible for confirming the fight.

Canelo Alvarez focuses on his third fight with Gennady Golovkin (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP)

After the loss to Dmitriy Bevol On May 7, 2022, a battle that meant searching for the WBA (World Boxing Association) Light Heavyweight belt, Saúl focused on his next competitor and through his social media profiles he shared with all his fans. Yes, the third duel will take place against Triple J.

However, the cinnamon And he didn’t rule out the possibility of going back to up to 175 pounds and challenging the Russian champion again for a rematch.

