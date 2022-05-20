Canada and government ban Huawei from installing 5G networks: ‘risk of spying’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has decided to ban Huawei technologies for its 5G networks. This was stated by a spokesman for the Ministry of Public Security, according to what was reported CBC News.

Critics, including opposition conservatives, have long pressured liberals to ban the Chinese company from playing a role in the infrastructure, saying it would make it easier for Beijing to spy on Canadians.

The US has warned of the security implications: It is dangerous to give the Chinese tech giant access to key telecommunications infrastructure that could be used for espionage. Both Huawei and Beijing have long denied the allegations.

Huawei and 5G, a matter of strength, not technology

Canada has been studying the issue for several years, repeatedly delaying a decision scheduled for 2019. Ottawa remained silent after China jailed diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor, in what observers believe was retaliation for the arrest in Vancouver of Huawei CEO Meng Wangzhou in December 2018. At the request of the United States. All three were released in September 2021 after Meng reached an agreement with US prosecutors over the fraud allegations.