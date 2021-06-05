After a nearly flawless performance at the World Cup and seven straight victories, the United States were eliminated 2:4 (1:1.0: 1: 1:2) in the semi-finals of the Ice Hockey World Championships in Riga against arch-rivals Canada. . On the other hand, the Canadians struggled during the group stage and are now in the final like in 2019. The opponent was decided from 5.15pm in a duel between defending champions Finland and Germany. Gold and Silver will be awarded on Sunday (7.15pm), and Bronze from 2.15pm.

In the preliminary round, the Americans celebrated a 5-1 victory over Canada, but in the 26-time playoff the defending champion was successful. This was already evident in the quarter-finals with the 2-1 win after extra time over Russia. The US team had reached the semi-finals with a goal difference of 27:9 in the tournament so far, and in one game they have now conceded nearly half of the goals so far. In the eternal World Cup stats against the United States, it was now 42:7 for Canada.

The Canadians dominated the event in Latvia, taking a lead after just 122 seconds via Brandon Perry. Colin Blackwell equalized in the 18th minute before Andrew Mangyapan scored the only goal in the second half in the 25th minute. He continued after only 46 seconds from the start of the final third, Sasha Chmylevsky kept the hopes of the United States alive with a goal in touch (44). The fourth Canadian goal fell into the empty US state by Justin Danforth 24 seconds before the end.