Tiananmen: China criticizes candles in the offices of the European Union and the United States in Hong Kong – Asia

(ANSA) – HONG KONG, June 05 – China has criticized the European Union and US consulates in Hong Kong for displaying candles yesterday to mark the 32nd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, saying the initiative is “clumsy political”. Drama “aimed at destabilizing the city.



Beijing and Hong Kong strictly prohibited any reference to the events of June 4, 1989, but candles from the two consulates were clearly visible from the office of Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam. As well as memorial photos published by the two diplomatic offices on social networking sites.



“Any attempt to exploit Hong Kong to carry out infiltration or sabotage acts at the expense of mainland China crosses the red line” and is “absolutely unlikely,” a Hong Kong spokesman at the Chinese Foreign Ministry said. To stop interfering in the internal affairs of Hong Kong and China” and “playing with fire.” (Handle).

