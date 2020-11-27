Can a Mustang survive the convention title race and defeat East Carolina?

SMU in East Carolina

when: It is 11 am on a Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville

Records: SMU (7-2 overall, 4-2 American), East Carolina (2-6, 2-5 American)

The last meeting: SMU 59, East Carolina 51, November 9, 2019 (University Park)

Television: ESPN +

What is on the line

There isn’t as much at stake for SMU in this game as it was in the last game. Due to the SMU losing to Tulsa, it shut down nearly every available track for a Mustang to make the conference title game. Tulsa then beat Tulane and her next game was canceled – making it even more difficult for SMU.

At this point, the only way for SMU to make the conference title game is by beating East Carolina and Houston, and hoping for a three-and-two game with Tulsa and either Memphis and Navey (who both play each other on Saturday). This isn’t entirely impossible, but the possibilities are long.

In a good indication of where things are with SMU, the game is played on ESPN +. Prior to this match, every FBS opponent this year had been scheduled to show a Mustang on national television.

When the SMU has the ball

Holiday Week helped SMU get a little healthier for this game. Most importantly, Mustang is set to bring back OL Jaylon Thomas, who knocked out in Mustang to beat Temple three weeks ago. Sony Dix head coach has said it will be available, along with WR Danny Gray, who has been passionate throughout the season.

SMU’s attack scored not a single point in the second half against the Golden Hurricane. She had two weeks now to think about what happened. Were the receivers ineffective? Was the wind that night useless? Weren’t the invitations for the play creative enough? This game can offer some answers, and give SMU an opportunity to increase the total points against the team that scored it at will in the last year.

When East Carolina owns the ball

East Carolina had their last eight matches after postponing their first three games of the season. The foul was hot and cold, but averaged 27.5 points per game and was mostly competitive in matches throughout the season.

The guy who put 51 points on the SMU is back. QB Holton Ahlers and WR Tyler Snead were both unstoppable a year ago, and they were important pieces for this team as well. Snead leads the team with 432 yards, but CJ Johnson has five TD catches despite only having 17 receptions. Rahjai Harris is the person tackling a team with only nine players from scrambling TDs this year.

prediction

SMU should win this game and maybe they will win it. But he should have crushed that team last year, and he didn’t. And SMU is arguably a little worse than in that game, and East Carolina is probably the same. This time, the game requires SMU to make a trip to Greenville, and it’s not an easy travel mission. SMU will find a way to win a must-win game that prevents its season from being derailed. But it will be a competitive competition.

Score: High School 40, East Carolina 33

