AMD Ryzen 9 3950X, $ 659 on Amazon

1 hour ago Elena Rowse
AMD’s Zen 3 CPUs may have been technically launched already, but being able to purchase a Ryzen 5000 CPU is still a tough dream for most people. This means older AMD Ryzen 3000 CPUs are still very convenient for people looking to build a PC right now, and Black Friday still makes that easier. Now, you can buy the Ryzen 9 3950X, the most advanced Zen 2 CPU, for free $ 659 On amazon.

This is still pricey, especially when compared to any Zen 3 CPU that isn’t the 5950X, but the 3950X also has more cores than any Ryzen 5000 CPU that isn’t its direct successor. With 16 cores and 32 threads, the Ryzen 9 3950X packs 3.5 / 4.7GHz clock speeds along with a 65MB L3 cache. Bear in mind that it only needs 105W to run and this is still one of the best CPUs you can get right now.

AMD Ryzen 9 3950X CPU: It was $ 749, now $ 659 on Amazon
This is a 16-core CPU the best among its Zen 2 competitors, and still very relevant to the newest and rarest Zen 3 CPUs. Its power efficiency and overclocking make it a great all-in-one.
When we reviewed this CPU, we found that it underperformed 9th Gen Core i9 processors on graphics benchmarks found in games like The Ashes of Singularity: Escalation, Which responds well to additional cores. Meanwhile, in productivity tests like the Cinebench, the 3950X outperformed every competitor we’ve tested except for the workstation-focused Intel Core i9-9980XE and the Threadripper 2290WX.

All in all, this is an all-in-one tool for a cost, and probably the best high-end AMD option for anyone who can’t get hold of a Zen 3 CPU yet.

