Calvin Ridley is out for the match with an ankle injury

And it goes on. The Atlanta Falcons receiver is wide Calvin Ridley He seemed to pinch his foot after a pass from Ryan died In the middle of the second quarter.

Unfortunately, the talented recipient will be out of the game for the rest of the game. For his sake, we hope it will be a week’s injury.

Back to NFL News: #Falcons WR Calvin Ridley, whose return was suspected due to an ankle injury, was disqualified. – Ian Rapoport (RapSheet) October 30, 2020

Ridley He was paused and attended by coaches before heading to the locker room for further evaluation. As per the team, he’s questionable with the ankle, which doesn’t look good but could have been worse.

WR # 18 Doubtful return of Calvin Ridley with an ankle injury. FalconsComm October 30, 2020

The Hawks He’ll score down after that Calvin RidleyInjure him, but you cannot overestimate the impact of his presence on crime. Ridley He currently has six touchdowns a year, and was a focal point of Atlanta’s air attack in seven games.

With Calvin Ridley A foot injury is being evaluated, hawks will now mix Christian Blake And the Brandon Powell Into the receiving wire. Atlanta currently trails Carolina State 13-14, therefore RidleyHis absence may be critical.