Bundesliga: Mintzlaff on his move from Raum to right-back RB: ‘At home straight’



RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has confirmed that negotiations with TSG 1899 Hoffenheim over national player David Raum’s move to Saxony are nearing conclusion.

Basically, he’s still a TSG player.

“But I can say that we are having good conversations at home,” Mintzlaff said before the Super Cup match between RB Leipzig and the German champions. Bayern Munich At the station Saturday 1. But nothing has been signed yet.

Sky TV and Bild reported on Friday that the two Bundesliga rivals had reached an agreement. The 24-year-old defender must have a contract with the cup winner from Leipzig valid until the end of June 2027. According to “Bild”, Leipzig’s left-back Angelino should switch to TSG. The Spaniard was in Super Cup Against Bayern is not in the right-back team RB.

Raum only switched from SpVgg Greuther Fürth to TSG a year ago. His contract with Hoffenheim runs until June 30, 2026. According to media reports, the transfer fee should be between 30 million and 35 million euros. The space was recently circulated as a potential arrival at Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. In the summer, he was part of the permanent national team crew for national coach Hansi Flick.

