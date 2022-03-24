Bruno Fornaroli debuted in Australia, made history, but lost to Japan and will play the final – Awakening – 03/24/2022

EXCLUSIVE CONTENT The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers Subscription You know our plans

With 20 minutes left in the match between Australia and Japan, Sokeros coach, Graham Arnold, decided to send Bruno Fornaroli onto the pitch. His first appearance with the Australian national team.

With the number 14 on the jersey, the Salto native was able to make a historical debut for himself and also for the Australian team himself as at the age of 34 he became the greatest player in the Australian national team.

In any case, the premiere could not have been a positive result because Australia fell 2-0 to Japan who played at home which means they will not be able to qualify for Qatar 2022 directly.

The Japanese victory, with Kaoru Mituma’s double that meant qualifying for the World Cup, left the Australians without a chance, and also ruled that Saudi Arabia achieved their move to Qatar 2022 without playing their match on this date.

Thus, the Australian national team will have to face the final in the play-off against the third party in Group A, which is currently the United Arab Emirates, but it will be decided between what will happen today and the last date, which will be Tuesday.

The winner of the duel between Australia and the third in Group A will be the one who faces fourth-placed CONCACAF for a place in the World Cup through the intercontinental play-off.