The authors genetically engineered a synthetic strain of E. coli that included several non-standard amino acids. In this way, they were able to protect the synthetic bacteria from viral infection.

“The ability to create proteins designed using multiple unnatural ‘building blocks’ will open myriad applications, ranging from developing New biological therapies Until biomaterials with innovative characteristics,” they write Delilah Jewel and Abhishek Chatterjee In a related article.