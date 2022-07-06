Britain’s attorney general resigns

Alex Chalk Resigned from his position as attorney general United kingdom Amid a wave of resignations in protest against the Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The official posted on Twitter a letter of resignation, stating that “the indefensible cannot be defended”.

He stated that “the cumulative effect of a disaster Owen PattersonAnd the Party Gate And now dealing with the resignation of the former Vice President whip“Irrevocably brought down the public’s trust.”

The resignation joins the ministers of economy, Rishi Sunak, and health, Sajid Javid; So is the former Brexit negotiator David Frost Vice President of the Conservative Party Bim Avulami.

However, the small group of prime minister loyalists within the executive branch – comprising, among others, the Secretary of State, Liz Truss, the Secretary of Defense, Ben Wallace, the Deputy Prime Minister, Dominic Raab, or the Ministers of the Interior and Priti Patel and Nadine Doris culture – have declared They do not intend to give it up.

Sunak and Judd’s resignations came in another day of controversy over the prime minister, who was forced to apologize for appointing MP Chris Pincher in charge of the discipline of the conservative parliamentary group despite knowing he had been investigated for sexual misconduct.

