Britain shows its support for Ukraine with sunflowers

London (AFP) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson decided to wear flowers on Tuesday as a show of Britain’s solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

The outgoing prime minister has created an arch of sunflowers – Ukraine’s national flower – outside his Downing Street office to celebrate Ukraine’s Independence Day, which falls on Wednesday. This gesture comes about six months before the start of the Russian invasion.

“We will never recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea or any other Ukrainian territory,” Johnson said in a video address to an international summit on Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

“In the face of (Russian President Vladimir Putin’s) aggression, we must continue to give our Ukrainian friends all the military, humanitarian, economic and diplomatic assistance they need,” he said.

Johnson maintained strong support for Ukraine from the start of the invasion. The prime minister, who will step down next month, has tried to distract from the scandals and criticism he has received at home by positioning himself as the leader of international efforts to help Ukraine combat Russian aggression.

Since the start of the invasion, Johnson has committed 2.3 billion pounds ($2.8 billion) in military aid to Ukraine, including armored vehicles and anti-tank missiles. It also sent economic aid that guarantees millions of World Bank loans to the country.