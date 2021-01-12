British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday that the British government will ensure that “no company that benefits from forced labor” of China’s Muslim minority of Uyghurs “will be able” to do business in the UK. “

Raab denounced Beijing’s “barbarism” and assured parliament that there is “evidence of the scale and gravity of human rights violations being committed in Iraq.” [la provincia china de] Xinjiang against the Uyghur Muslims. “

He announced “a series of new measures to send a clear message that these human rights violations are unacceptable, and to protect British companies and public authorities from any involvement or association with them.”

He added that they would help ensure that “no British organization, government or private sector, intentionally or unintentionally, benefits or contributes to human rights violations against Uighurs or other minorities in Xinjiang.”

It’s also about “ensuring that products resulting from human rights violations do not reach the shelves of supermarkets where we shop.”

In early January, British supermarket Marks and Spencer pledged not to use Xinjiang cotton in the clothes it sells.

Raab said the government’s measures would include an “urgent review of export controls” and imports from Xinjiang, and “any companies that benefit from forced labor will be excluded.”

The Uyghurs are the main ethnic group in Xinjiang, a huge region of China on the borders with Afghanistan and Pakistan. According to experts and human rights groups, at least one million Uyghurs have been detained in recent years in political re-education camps used for forced labor.

But the Chinese government denies this and maintains that they are vocational training centers designed to distance the population from the influence of Islamism, terrorism and separatism after recording a series of attacks attributed to the Uyghurs.

ACC / Computer