Britain asks its citizens to leave Ukraine “immediately”

UK ordered this Friday Citizens leave Ukraine “immediately”It joined other countries that did the same, such as the United States, South Korea or the Netherlands, in the context of the tension caused by the build-up of Russian forces near the country’s borders.

And the Foreign Office, in a statement, considered that British citizens “must leave” while commercial means are still available to them. In addition, he warned against traveling to the European country.

“The safety of our citizens is our top priority, which is why we have updated our travel advisory,” a State Department spokesperson justified.

The build-up of Russian forces near the border with Ukraine has raised the alarm about a possible invasion of its neighbour.

The bloc made up of the United States, the European Union and NATO has come together to support Kiev, while Russia denied that it had any intention of taking military action against Ukraine.

Meanwhile, many contacts were made to find a diplomatic solution to the situation. (Europress)

