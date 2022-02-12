Diego Rojas scores his first goal in Finland

Diego Rojas He started a new stage in his career With his first experience abroad with access in SJK From Finland.

The young midfielder just one week after arriving at the club made his debut in Finnish League Cup In view of capsWhere he was one of the characters in the 2-0 win.

Seinäjoki’s team opened the account in the 89th minute, with both Rafa Walshtinsky. At 90 + 15, the charm of the former appeared catholic universityWho took advantage of a rebound inside the area and identified it without problems to conclude the victory.

Jose Pablo MonrealIn the meantime, he was a key player and played the entire game for SJK. In this way, the Chilean team reached the first place in Group C.

Serge Atakayi alustaa ja Diego Rojas viimeistelee debyytissään myös ensimmäisen maalinsa SJK-payassa! .

February 9, 2022



