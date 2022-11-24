Bring forward the release date of the Netflix series!

After, after end of photographywhose cast celebrated last August, Netflix today surprisingly announced a release dateWaiting for the fourth season.

there The first part of You 4 will appear on the platform on February 9, 2023, while the second part will arrive precisely one month later, on March 9. Good news for fans of the series, who will be able to welcome the new episodes early today than previously announced TUDUM last September.

The news was circulated today on social media, accompanied by a New promotional image depicting the protagonist in London. After what happened in the You 3 finale, Joe chose to move on and change his life and his identity. He plays Professor Jonathan Moore and sets his sights on an art gallery manager named Kate (played by Charlotte Ritchie).

The The cast from Season 4 of You will include Tilly Keeper, Amy Lee Hickman, Ed Spielers, Nixie Lane, Aidan Cheng, Stephen Hagan, Ben Wiggins, Eve Austin, Uzioma Aino, Dario Coates, Sean Pertwee, Brad Alexander, Alison Pargeter, Adam James and representative of Euphoria Lucas Gage.

Are you waiting for the fourth season of you? Tell us your views below in the comments and stay tuned so you don’t miss out on the next news!