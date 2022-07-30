Bridgeton’s house on fire

Global warming is also affecting our favorite series: a terrible fire broke out in one of the most famous locations in Bridgeton 2: This is the country house of Aubrey Hall (which is actually called Wrotham Park Estate and is located in South Mimms, Hertfordshire) where the passion between Anthony Bridgeton and Kata Sharma, respectively Jonathan Bailey Simon Ashley.

Fortunately, the fire did not break out inside the large main villa seen inside Netflix TV Series But in the neighboring stables, where fires destroyed almost all the interior as well as almost the entire rooftops of the building.

The firefighters had to work tirelessly for hours before they could put out the flames, saving not only the main building in which they are admired. Bridgeton But also the nearby forest, which was at risk of getting caught up in this terrible fire that could now slow down the shooting currently in progress (but fortunately elsewhere) Bridgeton 3The plot will narrate the birth of love between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Wrotham Park Hall is a listed mansion built in 1754 for the fourth son of Admiral George Byng, 1st Viscount Torrington. The villa was indeed a fire heroine in 1883, but in this case a fire broke out inside the palatial home which was destroyed and then completely rebuilt, becoming the set of numerous films and TV series such as King’s manAnd the Downton AbbeyAnd the Bridget Jones Diary Obviously Bridgetonin which spit Next season may not be there Phoebe Deniforthis is the translator who in Bridgeton 1 And the Bridgeton 2 She gave birth to Daphne Bridgerton’s characterWife of the Duke of Hastings (alias Reggie Jean Paige).

