Bridgerton, Anthony and Kate’s future on Netflix according to Jonathan Bailey

In a recent interview, Jonathan Bailey came back to talk about Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest son of the big family who was the protagonist of Season 2 of Bridgeton: Between anecdotes about the Netflix series experience and future expectations, here’s what he revealed!

The second season of Bridgeton He saw the viscount as the protagonist Anthony BridgetonPlayed by Jonathan Bailey: After a liberating past, the eldest son of a large family decides it’s time to find his wife, and between dancing and fighting he falls in love with her. Kate Sharma (Simon Ashley).

“Both denied hope and belief in loveThe actor said The Hollywood Reporter. “I think they are trying to sabotage themselves somehow, but in this way they have managed to overcome all barriers This stands in the way, whether it’s out of trauma or responsibility, and the biggest success this season has been getting these stories to open up to the masses. It’s all about writing, but also working with someone you feel like on the same page“.

After the coronation of their love, Anthony and Kate will return in Bridgerton 3, as announced in recent days by Ashley herself. Here is Billy’s comment in response to a question about the future of the two characters in the next season of Bridgeton: “I hope they continue the happiness they find at the end of episode 8The actor announced. “I think the last shot of the two together is one of my favorites in the series, simply put I wanted to see Anthony really happy and I think he got to that point“.

“But there will be complicationsBilly continues. “They are not simple people. I know they’ll work together and he’ll be totally loyal to her, so I’m curious to see and explore this aspect. There is a lot about the two’s past in the books that we draw from, so we may see conversations about this later. They have a really deep connection and it would be great to explore that for a little while longer. The reward will come after the slow start in the coming years“.

We just have to find out when Bridgeton 3 will be released and which books in the Julia Quinn series will be inspired by it!