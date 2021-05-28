Bridgerton 2, Robert Evans Joins the Cast for the Netflix Series: Patriarch Edmund

The second season of Bridgerton Currently in production, filming for the Netflix series is completed. The most recent name announced is Robert Evans, who will play Patriarch Edmund Bridgerton. Those familiar with Julia Quinn’s novels expected the arrival of this character, which was also announced in a teaser.

Bridgerton’s second season will be based on the second book in the series, Viscount who loved me. Robert Evans He will appear in flashback sequences, as Edmund Bridgerton is dead at the time the series takes place. It was his character Kind and patient father, Who formed a true love bond with his wife Violet Bridgerton. The latter should also have some space in Season Two.

Edmund’s entry could also serve to launch the sub-show about young Queen Charlotte. Other new entries for Season 2 of Bridgerton They are Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn, Calam Lynch, and Rupert Young. However, the appearance of the Reggae Jean page is very unlikely, so we’ll have to get used to the idea of ​​the Duke of Hastings being absent.

Bridgerton, meanwhile, was indeed Renovated by Netflix For seasons 3 and 4. “We have exciting plans for the future.” Bella Bajaria, CEO of the broadcasting platform, announced, “And we think the fans will continue to go crazy for this show. We are planning for it.” Stay at the Bridgerton business For a long time to come. “